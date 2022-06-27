Drop Zone Brewery Opens in Winthrop

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brand new brewery has opened in a little-trafficked area just north of the Boston line.

According to a tweet from @mgnicosia, Drop Zone Brewery is now open in Winthrop, moving into a space within Michael's Mall, a small shopping center on Putnam Street in the center of town. The new spot includes a taproom and offers a variety of beers, including two IPAs, a blueberry gose, a white ale, an Irish red ale, a couple of saisons, a brown ale, and more.

The address for Drop Zone Brewery is 6 Michael's Mall, Winthrop, MA, 02152. Its website can be found at https://dropzonebrew.com/ while its Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/Drop-Zone-Brewery-LLC-110716461383202