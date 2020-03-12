Dropkick Murphys Postpone Annual St. Patrick’s Day Boston Shows

Another annual Boston St. Patrick's Day tradition has been called off due to coronavirus concerns.

Just days after the South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled, the Dropkick Murphys announced Thursday they are postponing their remaining five St. Patrick's Day Boston shows.

The shows, held annually around St. Patrick's Day weekend, were scheduled for March 14-17 and will now be rescheduled for Sept. 11, 12 and 13 and Nov. 6 at Big Night Live, the House of Blues and Encore Boston Harbor. Ticket holders just need to hold onto their tickets and they will be honored on the rescheduled dates.

A related boxing event that had been scheduled for March 14 has been canceled. Refunds can be obtained at the original point of purchase.

Hi everyone -Due to the Coronavirus, we’ve decided to take the prudent step to postpone our remaining St. Patricks Day... Posted by Dropkick Murphys on Thursday, March 12, 2020

"We just feel this is the responsible thing to do," Ken Casey, the lead singer from the Dropkick Murphys, told NBC10 Boston. "People's health is more important than a concert."

