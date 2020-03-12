coronavirus

Dropkick Murphys Postpone Annual St. Patrick’s Day Boston Shows

The decision comes just days after the South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade was called off

By Jackie Bruno and Marc Fortier

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Another annual Boston St. Patrick's Day tradition has been called off due to coronavirus concerns.

Just days after the South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled, the Dropkick Murphys announced Thursday they are postponing their remaining five St. Patrick's Day Boston shows.

The shows, held annually around St. Patrick's Day weekend, were scheduled for March 14-17 and will now be rescheduled for Sept. 11, 12 and 13 and Nov. 6 at Big Night Live, the House of Blues and Encore Boston Harbor. Ticket holders just need to hold onto their tickets and they will be honored on the rescheduled dates.

A related boxing event that had been scheduled for March 14 has been canceled. Refunds can be obtained at the original point of purchase.

Hi everyone -Due to the Coronavirus, we’ve decided to take the prudent step to postpone our remaining St. Patricks Day...

Posted by Dropkick Murphys on Thursday, March 12, 2020

"We just feel this is the responsible thing to do," Ken Casey, the lead singer from the Dropkick Murphys, told NBC10 Boston. "People's health is more important than a concert."

Ken Casey, founder of the Dropkick Murphys discusses their charitable foundation, The Claddagh Fund, which honors three attributes of the Claddagh Ring: Friendship, Love and Loyalty

U.S. & World

coronavirus 33 mins ago

NCAA Cancels Basketball Tournaments

Major League Baseball 3 hours ago

MLB Cancels Spring Training Games, Delays Start of Season

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBostonSt. Patrick's Day
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us