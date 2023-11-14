Drugmaker to move HQ to Seaport from the suburbs

EMD Serono Inc., Merck KGaA’s North American drug development business, plans to move its U.S. headquarters to Boston’s Seaport District from its longtime home in Rockland next summer.

The drugmaker is taking two floors of office space, or just over 60,000 square feet, at 200 Pier 4 Blvd. It has about 400 employees assigned to its Rockland office right now, although some work remotely. The new space will have room for about 200 employees at a time, and the company has an option to expand to other floors in the building over time.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal