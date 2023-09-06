Boston Business Journal

Drugmaker's Waltham office to lose 175 in layoffs

By Rowan Walrath

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. will lose 175 employees at its Waltham headquarters as part of broader layoffs announced last month.

The drugmaker said in August that it planned to let go of a total of 225 employees, about one-quarter of its workforce, but did not respond to a request for comment on how many of the affected employees are based in Massachusetts.

A state notice filed last week indicates that 175 of those are based at the Waltham headquarters.

