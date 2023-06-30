Dry start, rainy finish to this Fourth of July weekend

The 4th of July holiday weekend is upon us!

It will start with dry and warm weather for Saturday with highs mostly in the upper 70s to low 80s. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine for most of the day.

Any chance for storms will stay well to the north and northwest. Sunday through Tuesday will be a bit more unsettled with more of a chance for scattered showers and storms.

There will be several dry hours through those three days, but there will at times be higher chances for showers and storms.

So, yes, there will be the chance for some of Mother Nature’s fireworks on Monday and Tuesday, in addition to the man-made ones.

Plan accordingly! If you have plans to be outdoors over the next 4-5 days, make sure you keep an umbrella handy and make sure you stay hydrated! The warmth and humidity combined will make it more difficult for your body to cool down efficiently.

Most of all, we hope you and yours have a safe and happy holiday weekend!