Dry, Cold Pattern Continues as Weekend System Looms

We start the day clear and cold, with this morning's temperature in Boston below freezing for the first time since last Thursday.

A few spots inland and north cooled to near zero degrees, while most of us are in the teens and 20s with not too much wind.

A strong high pressure system from Canada that brought in the cold air is going to start moving away after today. So we have a sunny day with seasonable temperatures in the 20s north and 30s south this afternoon. Wind is rather light from the west, becoming southwest at about 10 to 15 mph.

We're watching a couple of weather systems cross the country. One storm is moving off the southeastern United States today as a cold rain storm over the Bahamas. That will miss us to the south.

But there’s another one right behind it is going to intensify in the Gulf of Mexico and turn more toward the north tomorrow and tomorrow night.

At the same time, there’s a weak surface low pressure system and an upper level it’s crossing the Great Lakes. Even though we are closing in on the weekend there is still a good deal of uncertainty on how the upper level low pressure system to our west is going to interact with the surface low pressure system to our south.

Either way, clouds will fill the sky with slightly warmer weather tomorrow, high temperature back into the low 40s in southern New England.

A mix of light rain or snow is possible for many of us Saturday. At this time, it looks like we’re going to be between the two systems so any precipitation should remain on the light side. The heavier precipitation with the storm should stay at sea, but we still have to keep an eye on it. As it stands right now, maybe a couple of inches of snow in the higher elevations Saturday, with mostly light rain near the coast, high temperature in the 30s to near 40°.

The storm at sea pushes east on Sunday but we still have the upper level low and surface front with mostly cloudy skies, a few rain or snow showers are still possible on Sunday, temperatures in the 30s north and low 40s south.

Next week is also a challenging forecast, with warm air getting warmer in the eastern United States, and cold air getting colder in southern Canada. We are going to have the boundary right over us with waves of low pressure and a chance for rain or snow beginning later Monday then off and on through much of the week. Most of New England probably on the warmer side, with a few spots getting close to 50° either Tuesday or Wednesday. But the rain snow line is going to be tough for northern New England. We'll continue to monitor it all here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.