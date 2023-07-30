First Alert Weather

Dry, sunny Sunday after severe weather

Some spots picked up more than three inches of rain on Saturday, adding to an already very wet July.

By Brian James

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a rough and tumble Saturday, Sunday is going to be a great day to catch our breath.

Some spots picked up more than three inches of rain on Saturday, adding to an already very wet July.

Cooler and drier air has now spread across all of New England. We will all enjoy a phenomenal second half of the weekend! Highs will be in the 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Rain chances come back on Monday as another fast-moving storm system swings through the region. A few scattered showers and storms will develop Monday afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 70s to around 80.

Another push of cooler air will move into the area for Tuesday. We will be dry Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures slowly climbing. Rain chances go back up late in the week and into next weekend.

See a full list of severe weather alerts here.

