Beautiful, dry Thursday, but thunderstorms, rain return Friday

The dry weather continues through Thursday. It’s a relatively cooler morning with highs in the 60s.

Heat and humidity won’t be much of a factor either. Highs are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for a majority of southern New England. We’ll watch for the occasional sea breeze at the coast, keeping temperatures at bay.

Clouds roll in overnight Thursday and for much of Friday. There’s likely dimmed sun for the day too. The clouds announce the arrival of another chance for showers and an isolated downpour.

Of all recent flood events, this will likely be the smallest, but any additional water for waterways in Vermont will lead to river flooding across the Champlain Valley. The latest trend continues to show thunderstorms caving and collapsing Friday evening along the Massachusetts Turnpike and just inside of 495 for MetroWest.

Rainfall in Boston nears .2 inches. Areas between MetroWest and Worcester will be between .25 and .5 inches. Clouds flex their muscles and high temperatures for the day are in the mid 70s.

Rain clears out through Saturday, and we’re back in business for dryer weather. Both Saturday and Sunday are in the 80s, with the return of sunshine.

Long range guidance points to a significant warm up through next week with summer-like weather continuing.