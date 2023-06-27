boston restaurant talk

Dual concept Asian restaurant opens at MarketStreet Lynnfield

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/MarketStreet Lynnfield

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new dual-concept Asian restaurant has come to a development along Route 128.

According to a press release, Soi 8/Sushi Ike is now open at MarketStreet Lynnfield, with Soi 8 offering a dishes with Thai, Cambodian, Laotian, and Indonesian influences including such options as crispy veggie rolls, drunken noodles, Indonesian fried rice, and Penang, while Sushi Ike offers sashimi, nigiri, classic and specialty rolls, and appetizers.

The website for Soi 8 can be found at https://www.soi8lynnfield.com/; the website for Sushi Ike is at https://www.sushilynnfield.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

