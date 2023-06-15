Dumpling Daughter in Cambridge's Kendall Square Is closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
Late last year, it was reported that a trio of Chinese restaurants known for their dumplings would be expanding to South Boston, and now we have learned that this is actually more of a move, as one of its outlets is shutting down.
According to a source, Dumpling Daughter in the Kendall Square section of Cambridge is closing its doors, with a picture sent showing a note out front at the Ames Street spot saying "thanks for giving our dumplings a home for the last 5 years! We're moving to Southie on 6/30." As mentioned earlier, the new location of Dumpling Daughter will be opening in the former Lee Chen's space at 475 W Broadway, joining existing locations in Weston and Brookline's Coolidge Corner, though it was originally thought to be a fourth location rather than a move.
The address for the Kendall Square location of Dumpling Daughter is 73 Ames Street, Cambridge, MA, 02142. The website for all locations is at https://www.dumplingdaughter.com/
Dumpling Daughter to Open in South Boston
