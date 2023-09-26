Dunkin' sues e-cigarette firm ‘Vapin' Donuts' over trademark rights

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. is suing a New York-based e-cigarette maker that's marketing products under the brand, “Vapin’ Donuts”, alleging trademark infringement.

Canton-based Dunkin’ filed the complaint in New York federal court against Singh Handicraft Corp. and its CEO, Jayneet S. Dua.

The lawsuit claims that Singh's branding for its products is “nearly identical” to the Dunkin’ branding, including “the distinctive orange and pink color scheme and rounded font.” Dunkin’ said that for the logo, Singh “merely replaced the term “VAPIN’” for DUNKIN’ in the DUNKIN’ DONUTS (Stylized) mark and an electronic vaporizer for a coffee cup in the Coffee Icon.”

Dunkin’ also said in the complaint that Singh’s company sells disposal vapes with flavors that are “identical to flavors Dunkin’ offers for its coffee products,” including white mocha and iced cappuccino.

