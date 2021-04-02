Dustin Pedroia Shares Powerful Message for Red Sox in Opening Day Hype Video

Pedroia shares powerful message for Red Sox in Opening Day hype video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox will make their long-awaited return to Fenway Park on Friday afternoon for their Opening Day game against the Baltimore Orioles.

This matchup was originally scheduled for Thursday but ended up getting postponed due to weather.

If Red Sox fans weren't already excited for baseball to be back, the hype video that the team shared on Twitter should do the trick.

It's narrated by recently retired second baseman Dustin Pedroia, and he shares a powerful message for the 2021 Red Sox centered around topics such as hard work, teamwork and appreciating the game.

Check it out in the video below:

First pitch for Red Sox vs. Orioles is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.