Duxbury Firefighters Rescue Dog That Fell Through Ice

Duxbury Fire Department

Tukka the Labradoodle is home safe, thanks to the swift actions of firefighters in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Firefighters were called to the scene after the dog reportedly fell through the ice. According to Duxbury Fire, one of their firefighters donned a survival suit and went into the frigid waters to rescue him.

Fire officials say the Tukka the dog has been reunited with his owner.

Duxbury Fire posted the incident to Twitter and offered a reminder to the public.

"The only safe ice is at the rink," the department tweeted.

