E. Jean Carroll Rests Case in Civil Trial After Jurors See Video of Trump Confusing Her With His Ex-Wife

Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll rested her civil case against Donald Trump on Thursday, shortly after jurors were shown a deposition video of the former president confusing her with his ex-wife Marla Maples.

The defense also rested its case, but the judge left open the possibility for Trump, who had said he wouldn't appear in person, to take the witness stand in his own defense, giving him until 5 p.m. Sunday to change his mind.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said he would consider reopening the defense case "in the interest of justice" if Trump does have a change of heart.

If he doesn't, the trial would move to closing arguments Monday.

Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday that he will not testify and that they are not putting on any witnesses — a position Trump attorney Joe Tacopina reiterated at the end of court Thursday when he rested. He told the judge that he'd spoken to Trump on Thursday morning and that Trump had waived his right to testify.

