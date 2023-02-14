Eagles Fan Accused of Breaking Into Florida Fire Station and Wreaking Havoc After Super Bowl Loss

A fan of the Philadelphia Eagles on Florida's Treasure Coast did not handle the team's Super Bowl LVII loss well - and found himself in jail after allegedly breaking into a fire station and assaulting a firefighter.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 25-year-old Edward Dalasandro, who lives in Philadelphia, was arrested in Martin County after deputies with the sheriff's office said he broke into a firehouse in Stuart around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said Dalasandro ransacked the bunk rooms in the house, urinated on the carpet and stole over $120 along with a uniform hat and knives.

Firefighters later confronted Dalasandro, who allegedly threw a meat cleaver at them, according to a social media post from the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Dalasandro was later arrested and faces charges including armed burglary, aggravated assault on a firefighter and petty theft.