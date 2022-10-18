first alert forecast

Early Look: Halloween Week Looks to Spook With Above Average Warmth

It's shaping up to be a relatively warm Halloween

By Meteorologist Tevin Wooten

weather map shows above normal temps in the eastern half of the US to below average west
NBC10 Boston

October started out cool as a ghoul, but looks to finish warmer than normal as we push into the Halloween week.

Boston started with cooler weather through Oct. 5, then a warmup that started on Oct. 7. While there will be a few days slightly below average between now and the end of the week, on the whole, most of the month has been slightly above average.

With signals pointing to a ridge building across the U.S. for October 25 through 31, the pattern would support warmer than normal temperatures for the final week of the month. That’s not to say that every day is above average, but the week will likely be above the norm. And while not completely dry, signs point to near normal rainfall. If you tally October 25– 31, "normal" would be slightly less than an inch of rain.

NBC10 Boston
Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The norm, for Halloween day itself holds a high temperature is 51 degrees. Boston’s hottest Halloween Day was in 1946 at 81 degrees! That was enough to frighten most witches and warlocks to breaking out their box fans. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the snowiest Halloween Day was 1913 with only a trace amount of snow. In 2020 Halloween had snow on the ground from a 4”+ snow on Halloween Eve. Below is the archived surface map from that day, from the Weather Prediction Center. A surface low just off the coast cranked out an early season October snow.

graphic showing Halloween weather records
NBC10 Boston

Other Spooky Stats for Halloween Day:
Coldest Halloween Day –28 degrees in 2020
Wettest Halloween Day – 2.54” rain in 1939
Average Temperature for Halloween Day —High: 51 degrees, Low: 43 degrees

NOAA

This article tagged under:

first alert forecastHalloween
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us