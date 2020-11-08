Earthquake Reported in Massachusetts on Sunday Morning

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattled parts of southern New England shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was centered in Bliss Corner, a section of Dartmouth. Numerous NBC10 Boston viewers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island reported feeling the tremors.

There were no preliminary reports of injuries or damage. Police in Dartmouth and area towns including Falmouth, Rochester, Westport and Fall River said they had received calls from residents but no one has reported any damage.

The quake was a shallow one, which enhances the possibility of minor damage and is likely felt across a larger area.

On the earthquake magnitude scale, it's considered a "light" earthquake, which is often felt but only causes minor damage.

The most recent 4.0-plus magnitude earthquake in the northeast was in Ohio back in 2019. In New England, there was a 4.7 magnitude quake in Maine in 2012.

The National Weather Service @NWSBoston reports that the USGS has recorded a 4.0 magnitude earthquake in Buzzards Bay at 9:10 a.m. 911 call volume has increased; please do not use 911 except for emergency calls. — City of New Bedford (@NewBedford_MA) November 8, 2020

"Around 9:10 a.m. Sunday morning we felt what was an earthquake," viewer Greg Levanduski said. "It lasted about 20 seconds, started as a rumbling noise then the house started shaking."

Viewer Dorrie Stapleton said she felt it as far north as Wakefield, Massachusetts.

"About 2 minutes ago I felt a heavy deep rumbling and my entire house in Hopkinton shook," added Raymond Jerome.

"We just had an earth tremor," said Victor Rebello of South Dartmouth. "The house shook and glass rattled. No apparent damage."

"I live in Douglas Ma and i don't know about anyone else in the area but I do believe we had just experienced a small earthquake as our house slightly shook and we heard a faint rumbling," said Amy Cundall. "Lasted for just a few seconds but was clearly felt."