east boston

East Boston Man Charged With Keying Dozens of Cars

Santos Moscoso, 47, is being charged with 38 counts of destruction of property over $1,200

By Irvin Rodriguez

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An East Boston man has been arrested in connection with vandalizing dozens of cars.

The suspect, identified as Santos Moscoso, 47, was arrested on Thursday, according to Boston Police.

His arrest was possible after the release of several security videos showing a man walking around several vehicles on Bremen Street in East Boston and apparently scratching them with a sharp object.

Residents are fed up after multiple incidents of vandalism in a month.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say he is being charged with 38 counts of destruction of property over $1,200. 

He is set to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

This article tagged under:

east bostonMassachusettsBostonvandalism
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us