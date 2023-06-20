Sex assault suspect broke into bedroom of Conn. home as people slept: police

Police have arrested a man who is suspected of breaking into the bedroom of an East Hartford home while people were sleeping and touching one victim, then forcing another to touch him, police said.

Police said 31-year-old Tyonne Pierce, of East Hartford, went into a Whitney Street home through a first-floor bedroom window Friday while two victims were sleeping in bed.

One victim awoke while being touched in a sexual manner by Pierce, police said. Pierce then forced the second victim to touch him, police said.

In an arrest warrant, authorities said Pierce told the victims that if they were too loud, he would kill them.

One victim fought with Pierce, which allowed the other to get out of the bedroom. After a struggle, Pierce left through a broken bedroom window, police said.

Police said the victims didn't see a weapon, but Pierce implied he had one.

Officers searched the area, but could not find a suspect. The arrest warrant states that investigators looked through video surveillance in the area and saw a person running on Whitney Street, allegedly away from the scene.

Investigators found a cell phone at the home that looked as though it was left behind by the suspect, according to the arrest warrant. Police collected the phone as evidence, and processed the scene for fingerprints, which ultimately identified Pierce, according to authorities.

Detectives identified Pierce as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant charging him with sex assault in the first degree, sex assault in the fourth degree, home invasion and assault in the third degree.

He was taken into custody at his home and he is being held on a $500,000 court-set bond.