Live-In Boyfriend of East Haven, Conn. Woman Killed in July Charged With Murder: Police

The boyfriend of an East Haven woman who was found buried in a shallow grave back in July has been charged with her murder, according to police.

Authorities said Jonathan Jara-Acupina has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca's death. Officers said Jara-Acupina was Aleman-Popoca's live-in boyfriend and is the father of her child.

Police said Jara-Acupina was the only suspect in the case. He is being held on $2 million bond and is due in court on Monday.

According to investigators, Jara-Acupina concocted a story that Aleman-Popoca had run off when he knew she was dead. Police said a missing person report was filed and Jara-Acupina continued to lie to investigators and conceal where Aleman-Popoca's body was.

The body of Aleman-Popoca was found July 15 buried in a shallow grave near a dumpster behind LoMonaco's Ristorante in Branford.

An East Haven mother is missing and police suspect foul play. Her family is now pleading for the public’s help.

The owner of the restaurant where Aleman-Popoca's body was found told NBC Connecticut in July that a man in a relationship with the victim worked at the restaurant.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner declared her cause of death to be homicidal asphyxia.

The 27-year-old mother was reported missing on July 3, but her family told police she had been missing since June 30 or the early morning hours of July 1.

A vigil was held for an East Haven mother after remains found behind LoMonaco's Ristorante was confirmed to be 27-year-old Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca.

Aleman-Popoca left behind a 7-year-old daughter.

“She was really sweet, caring,” said Aleman-Popoca’s sister, Yaneth Aleman. “You know, we’ve been through a lot.”

Aleman-Popoca's father spoke on Sunday and thanked police for their hard work on the case.