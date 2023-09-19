Eastern Bank and Cambridge Trust set to merge

Eastern Bank plans to merge with Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, and has appointed Denis Sheahan, Cambridge CEO, as Eastern’s new chief executive, Eastern announced Tuesday.
The all-stock transaction is valued at approximately $528 million. The merger is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2024.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal