Eastern Standard, the beloved Kenmore Square brasserie, may be closing for good due to the coronavirus shutdown and ongoing disputes with their landlord.

Owner Garrett Hawker told The Boston Globe that his landlords “don’t seem to acknowledge that there’s anything special about these restaurants."

In the latest episode of "The Dish I Miss" podcast, Chef de Cuisine Nemo Bolin says that he isn't sure what the future holds for Eastern Standard. But he is sure about the dish he misses the most.

It's the steak tartare, a dish that he used to order as a customer of Eastern Standard before joining the staff less than a year ago.

Photo Courtesy of Brian Samuels

Now, since the Kenmore Square staple temporarily shut down in March due to COVID-19, he says he hopes Eastern Standard will come back but that, right now, it's out of his hands and up to the owner and landlords.

"I think everybody thinks of Eastern Standard as that particular space on Commonwealth Avenue right in the heart of Kenmore Square, but who knows?" he said. "The biggest part of ES is the people, the people that run it and the energy and the feeling that you get when you come in, so I wouldn't say that could never be in another space."

u003cemu003eListen to our free podcastu003c/emu003e, u0022u003ca href=u0022https://art19.com/shows/the-dish-i-missu0022u003eThe Dish I Missu003c/au003e,u0022 u003cemu003ewhere Boston chefs explain what they miss cooking diners during the coronavirus crisis. It's on u003ca href=u0022https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dish-i-miss/id1511166568u0022u003eAppleu003c/au003e, u003ca href=u0022https://podcasters.spotify.com/podcast/2hmWqyX9m2mvNriNf6AYyw/overviewu0022u003eSpotifyu003c/au003e, or wherever you get your podcasts.u003c/emu003e

To listen to the full interview, click play on the episode above or download it on your favorite podcasting app.