Eddie House: Why Celtics should utilize Grant Williams vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics had no answer for Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

They struggled to get stops throughout the 123-116 loss, especially during a third quarter in which they were outscored 46-25. Butler scored a game-high 35 points as the C's defense showed little resistance against the six-time All-Star.

Perhaps the answer was on the Celtics' bench. Grant Williams, who has plenty of experience guarding Butler and starred in last year's series vs. Miami, did not see the court at all on Wednesday night.

C's head coach Joe Mazzulla explained why on Thursday.

"We have a plan to use the depth that we need in order to give us the lineups that we think can really help us," Mazzulla said. "Obviously, in the playoffs with minutes expanding, you look to play seven or eight guys, which we've kinda done throughout. ...

"Like I've said before, Grant is always going to be ready. And we've built a lot of versatility and depth in our lineup where we can go a lot of different ways. We trust that anybody that we call on will be ready."

Would Williams really make a noticeable difference against Butler and the Heat? Eddie House believes it's worth finding out.

"I would like to see more Grant Williams for this reason: I don't think Miami's a very big team," House said on Thursday's Early Edition. "Grant Williams gives you versatility against bigs. He can switch out against guards, he can guard, he's also a guy who can stretch the floor and get more room for players to operate and make plays.

"What we got caught up in last night, the Celtics were trying to match up against the Heat instead of making them match up against us. Go out there and play our game, play our guys, and make them match up against us. ... If you feel you are the better, superior, more talented team from top to bottom, you go out there and put your best foot forward and you put your team out there in a position to be successful. ... You can't go out trying to match up against a team that, top to bottom roster-wise, we all know is not better."

Williams averaged 30.4 minutes per game during the conference finals against the Heat last season. He scored 19 points on 5-of-7 shooting in Game 2 of that series, which the Celtics won in seven games.

The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy agreed with House's take.

"The Grant Williams thing is curious to me because he was such an important piece last year," Shaughnessy said. "Eddie's right. The Heat are small, so this gives you a chance to get some matchups that are going to be in your favor and go big against them."

Whether it's playing Williams or finding other ways to limit Butler, Mazzulla must make adjustments in Game 2. Heading to Miami down 2-0 in the series would be a cause for panic, especially if Boston's effort is anything like Wednesday's crushing defeat.

C's-Heat Game 2 is set for an 8:30 p.m. ET tip-off on Friday. Be sure to tune into Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston at 7 p.m.

You can watch the full "Early Edition" segment with House, Shaughnessy, Trenni Casey, and Tom Giles below.