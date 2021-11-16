Eduardo Rodriguez Bids Farewell to Boston in Heartfelt Instagram Post

E-Rod bids farewell to Boston in heartfelt Instagram post originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Eduardo Rodriguez is starting a new chapter in his MLB career after seven years with the Boston Red Sox.

The veteran southpaw was the first major domino to fall in free agency as he signed a five-year, $77 million contract with the Detroit Tigers. The deal was made official on Tuesday, and E-Rod took to Instagram to pen an emotional letter to the Red Sox organization, his former teammates, and the Fenway Faithful.

Here's what he wrote:

"After 7 year with the organization that give me the opportunity that change me and my family life after all the ups and downs I wanna say thank you @redsox for believe in me thank you for all the good memory’s together and especially that World Series ring😎😎to all my teammates that I have the opportunity to play in the same uniform thank you all and to the fans in Boston thank you so much for all the support all this years you always will have a part of my heart from me and my family thank you so much 👊👊👊 with all the love “THEGUALO”

Rodriguez finishes his Red Sox tenure with a 64-39 record, 4.16 ERA, and 1.31 WHIP in 159 games (153 starts). The 28-year-old helped Boston to a World Series title in 2018 and enjoyed a career-best season in 2019 with a 19-6 record, 3.81 ERA, and 203 1/3 innings pitched.

With E-Rod out of the picture, the Red Sox' projected starting rotation currently consists of Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, and Tanner Houck.