Eduardo Rodriguez Will Start for Red Sox in ALDS Game 1 Vs. Rays

Rodriguez will start for Red Sox in ALDS Game 1 vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez to start Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora made the announcement Wednesday, less than 24 hours after his team defeated the rival New York Yankees 6-2 in the AL Wild Card Game at Fenway Park.

Rodriguez made four starts against the Rays in the regular season. He tallied a 1-1 record, a 4.71 ERA and gave up 23 hits over 21 innings. He also struck out 24 and walked three.

Cora also said there's a "good chance" Chris Sale will start Game 2. The first two games of the ALDS will be in Tampa Bay because the Rays have homefield advantage as AL East champions.

Nathan Eovaldi, who pitched Tuesday night versus the Yankees, could potentially go in Game 3 at Fenway Park. Cora did not announce a Game 3 starter Wednesday.