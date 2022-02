El Jefe Taqueria and Starbucks are moving into The Abbot building in Cambridge's Harvard Square, joining a comedy club, gym and restaurant in the former home of the Curious George Store.

The Mexican street food restaurant and coffee shop, which are relocating from other Harvard Square locations, are the latest additions to the building that's set to open as early as May, according to the property's owner, Regency Centers.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal