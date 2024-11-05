Regardless of your political affiliation, there are two things you must do on Election Day: Vote and eat. Whether you’re hitting the polls on Nov. 5 or you already cast your ballot, many restaurants are rewarding voters with freebies and sweet discounts. Below, we’ve rounded up all the best ones.

Dave & Buster’s

In addition to offering half-priced games on Election Day, Dave & Buster’s will have $5 beers all day.

Edible

Through Nov. 5, Edible customers can get a free treat when they stop by participating stores and show an “I Voted” sticker.

Fazoli’s

On Nov. 5, Fazoli’s customers can save $2 on signature bakes, including baked chicken Parmigiano, loaded baked spaghetti, spicy baked ziti with Italian sausage and more in-store at participating locations.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

TODAY.com readers can save 20% off gift baskets at GourmetGiftBaskets.com through Nov. 30 using the code VOTETODAY.

Grubhub

Between Nov. 4 — 10, Grubhub customers can score the following deals:

Starbucks: 30% off a delivery order of $20+ (up to $9 off).

Wendy’s: Free Baconator with a purchase of $25+.

KFC: $7 off a $25+ delivery order.

Shake Shack: Free SmokeShack with a purchase of $25+.

Arby’s: 25% off an order of $25+ (up to $7 off).

Little Caesars: Free ExtraMostBestest Pizza with an order of $25+.

Johnny Rockets

Johnny Rockets customers can score a free shake (except Craig’s Vegan Shakes) with any in-store purchase on Election Day at participating locations. To score the offer, simply show an “I voted” sticker to show proof of voting.

Junior’s

Junior's will offer 50% off all cheesecake slices with the purchase of any breakfast, lunch or dinner entrée plus $5 off whole cakes.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme customers can get a free Original Glazed doughnut (one per customer) at participating U.S. shops on Nov. 5. Additionally, the doughnut chain will hand out “I voted” stickers at participating U.S. shops while supplies last.

Lazy Dog

Lazy Dog customers who show an “I voted” sticker on Election Day can score a free handcrafted nonalcoholic beverage (lemonades, twisted sodas, sparkling refreshers, and pick-me-ups) when they buy any entrée.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub locations across New England and New York will give away a free kids meal to customers who buy an adult entrée on Nov. 5. The offer is valid on dine-in and to go orders.

Norms Restaurants

On Nov. 5, Norms Restaurants customers can take advantage of a buy one, get one free entrée deal when they show their “I voted” sticker at the register.

O’Charley’s

Through Nov. 7, O’Charley’s is running a deal for $6 cheeseburgers, served with fries.

Panda Express

Through Nov. 10, Panda Express customers can order a family meal for just $30 using the code FAMFEAST while ordering online. The bundle comes with two large sides and three large entrées.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza is offering customers $6 off a large or extra-large pizza at participating locations on Nov. 5. The offer is valid on dine-in, carryout and delivery orders.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is offering customers a $4 regular coffee all day on Election Day.

The Melting Pot

On Election Day, customers can get half off cheese and chocolate fondue at The Melting Pot as a part of the restaurant’s Down to Fondue deal. The offer is valid at participating locations in the bar area.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats is offering customers 25% off (up to $15 off) orders between 6 p.m. local time on Election Day and 7 a.m. on Nov. 6. To score the offer, customers need to place a $25 minimum order.

WaBa Grill

On Nov. 5, WaBa Grill locations are offering customers a free Boom Boom Taco or 5-piece Dumplings with the purchase of any entrée.

Yogurtland

Yogurtland customers who show an “I voted” sticker at participating locations nationwide on Nov. 5 can get 15% off an in-store purchase. The offer excludes third-party delivery, catering, online orders and gift cards.

