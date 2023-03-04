California

Eleven Dead in the South as Severe Storms Move in Across the U.S.

Forecasters warn of potential for flash flooding on West Coast while up to 12 inches of snow are forecast for Maine and New England

A total of 11 are now confirmed dead as heavy snow from a “potent storm system” is expected to batter the Northeast Saturday, while flash flooding could hit coastal areas of Northern California and southern Oregon, forecasters have warned.

Rain and strong winds will likely affect a large swath of the Northeast, the National Weather Service said in a bulletin, adding that “heavy snow to continue across interior Northeast and northern New England.”

An additional 3 to 6 inches of snow were possible, it said, adding that between 8 and 12 inches were forecast for southern Maine and New Hampshire through Saturday.

Heavy snow will also hit the West Coast as a new storm system moves in, bringing the possibility of rainfall that could cause flash flooding along the coastal areas of Northern California and southern Oregon, forecasters warned Saturday.

As the system tracks southward “an additional several feet of snow will be possible” in the higher terrains of the Sierra Nevada and Cascade mountain ranges,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.

