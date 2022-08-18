Connecticut Man Sentenced to 65 Years for 2015 Murder of Wife

An Ellington man who was found guilty of the murder of his wife in 2015 has been sentenced to 65 years.

Richard Dabate was accused of killing his 39-year-old wife, Connie, in December 2015, and staging a cover-up. In May, a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and providing a false statement after a five-week-long trial.

#BREAKING: Richard Dabate sentenced to 65 years behind bars in connection with the murder of his wife Connie Dabate. #nbcct — Shannon Miller (@_ShannonMiller) August 18, 2022

During the trial, the state questioned the timeline of what happened that day and argued that the timeline did not match the one Richard Debate gave.

Richard said his wife Connie was killed around 9:05 a.m., but the state said her Fitbit and surveillance video and GPS cell phone data show that she had gone to the YMCA and didn't return until 9:18 a.m. that morning.

Her Fitbit showed casual walking around at 9:27 a.m. and gave no indication she was ever running from an attacker. Her last movement was at 10:05 a.m.

The state also questioned how a masked intruder got into the home when Richard was home the entire morning. There were also questions of why there was no sign of forced entry and absolutely nothing was stolen.

Richard's defense attorney told the jury that Fitbit devices are not 100% accurate and said it would be difficult for his defendant to stage a crime scene within the six minutes between 10:05 a.m. and when he set off the alarm system.

The defense also said that the DNA of an unidentified man was found in six different places, including the upstairs closet door, the family safe and the handle of the gun used to kill Connie.

Dabates’ defense team said they were very disappointed in the outcome.

“I know today was a very difficult day for everybody in that courtroom, no matter what side you were on or what your role was, it was a very emotional day,” Richard Dabate’s attorney, Trent LaLima said Thursday after the sentencing. “As Rick Dabate said in the court today, he is completely steadfast in his innocence and dedicated to proving his innocence.”

He said today was the close of just the first chapter of litigation and they will appeal.

“We are confident in the end Rick Debate will prevail,” he said.

A motive the state argued was that Richard got his mistress pregnant, but during his testimony, Richard said Connie knew and their relationship was improving.

The sentencing happened on Thursday.