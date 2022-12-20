Twitter

Elon Musk Says He Will Resign as Twitter's CEO When He Finds a Replacement

Musk, whose acquisition of the company for $44 billion was finalized in October, said in court last month that he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and find someone else to run it “over time.”

By Tim Stelloh | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Elon Musk will step down as Twitter’s chief executive after he finds someone “foolish” enough to replace him, he said Tuesday.

In a tweet, Musk said he will remain at the company to run its software and servers teams.

The comments came two days after Musk posted an informal poll on the social media site asking users if he should step down from the position and promising to abide by the results.

Out of more than 17.5 million votes cast, 57.5 percent voted in favor of Musk’s resignation. Roughly 42 percent were against the move.

