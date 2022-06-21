Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Child Files Name Change to Transition Gender and End Relationship With Tesla CEO

In court documents, Elon Musk's transgender daughter has filed for a name change, citing that she "no longer wishes to be related to my biological father in any way"

One of Elon Musk's seven children is severing ties with her billionaire dad. In court documents obtained by E! News on June 20, Elon's transgender daughter filed a petition requesting both a name change and new birth certificate with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in mid-April.

In the petition, in accordance with her new gender identity, Elon's 18-year-old daughter, also states that part of the reason for her name change is that she "no longer lives with" or "wishes to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Elsewhere in the petition, the 18-year-old also asked the court to change her gender recognition from male to female and to register her new name.

NBC News has reached out to Elon's attorney for comment and has not heard back. Over the past few years, the Tesla CEO has come under fire for his controversial tweets in reference to transgender people and their choice of their preferred pronouns.

In July 2020, Elon tweeted that "pronouns suck." Later that year, he also wrote, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

Elon -- who is a dad of seven -- shares five children, including his eldest daughter, with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, whom he split from in 2008.

In May 2020, Elon welcomed his sixth child, known as "Baby X," with singer Grimes. The two welcomed their second child together, a daughter nicknamed "Baby Y," earlier this year.

