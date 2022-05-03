Waterbury

2 Dead After House Fire in Waterbury, Conn.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people are dead after a house fire in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a multi-family home on Arch Street around 3:45 a.m. after getting a report of an active structure fire.

A fire has damaged a house in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, two people have died. Police said both people appear to be adults. Their identities have not been released.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A photo from an NBC Connecticut crew at the scene showed holes in the roof and damage to the second floor of the home. Several windows of the home also appear to be broken.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.

Investigators are at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 9 mins ago

Chief Justice Roberts Confirms Leak of Roe Draft, Vows Investigation

abortion 14 hours ago

Report: Leaked Draft Opinion Suggests Supreme Court May Overturn Roe v. Wade

Willow Street is closed to traffic between Woodlawn Terrace and Ludlow Street during the investigation.

This article tagged under:

Waterburyfire investigation
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us