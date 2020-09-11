Emerson College Issues Alert for Person With Weapon Near Campus

Boston's Emerson College issued a campus-wide alert Friday morning for a report of a person with a weapon on or near their campus.

According to the alert, the person was seen at the rear of the Paramount loading dock, moving away from campus.

The person was described as a male wearing a mask, with dark pants, a red over black hooded sweatshirt and white high-top sneakers. He reportedly left the area traveling north on Mason Street away from campus.

No further information was immediately available.