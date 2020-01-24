Wendy Williams Reveals Divorce Finalized

Wendy Williams is officially single.

The talk show host appeared on Thursday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show” and revealed that she is no longer married.

“After nine months, yes, I am fully divorced. A door has closed. An old life. The new chapter has been so lovely,” she told host Jimmy Fallon.

“Wow, congratulations,” he said while the audience cheered.

Williams had been married to Kevin Hunter since 1997 before filing for divorce last year after learning he fathered a child with another woman. She said she’s happy to talk about her love life and that she has moved on.

“Thank you for asking that. Thank you because people tiptoe around that. I don’t feel like I’m intimidating, but people are so scared, but you and I have known each other for a long time,” she said. “I’m not mad. It was 25 years I don’t regret, but, you know what, sometimes people move on with their lives, and I have to tell you something. I now, I no longer live in Jersey. It is Wendy in the city.”

Williams, 55, is looking for someone special, but says she's also focused on working.

“I date, but I love my career,” she said. “You know how tough this is with this microphone here, you know what I’m saying. There’s a certain amount of dedication, and I didn’t just land into my career ‘cause of something. I plotted on being with a mic since sixth grade, so I’m actually living my dream, and I thought the rest of it, ‘cause my mom and dad are still alive. They’ve been married for 60 years.

“I really didn’t think that it’d be this way, but it seems so natural. Our son is 19 and he’s off in college, and I wish the other the best, but I date in between handling ‘Wendy’ and I live with my two girls,” she said, referring to her cats.

Williams, who spent part of last year living in a sober house, made no bones about her desire to marry again when Fallon asked her, although she does have a few stipulations if she walks down the aisle.

“Yes!” she said. “With a good ol’ one-page prenup. One paragraph. Maybe two sentences. What’s yours is yours, what’s mine is mine. What we earn during this marriage is yours and mine, and I don’t want to live with you. You have your place, I have my place. Look, this is a new thing.”

Those comments are in line with Williams’ previous remarks about marrying again. In September, she said on “The Dr. Oz Show” that she would want a prenuptial agreement if she tied the knot and that she and her husband won't be cohabitating.

"We will not be living in the same house," she said. "Oh, no, no, marriage under new circumstance, that's it. That freedom of turning that key or electing, 'All right, let's stay at your place tonight; let's stay at my place tonight.'"

This story first appeared on Today Digital Originals.