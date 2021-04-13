Enes Kanter Reveals Great Trash Talk With Ex-Celtics Teammates

Kanter reveals great trash talk with C's players entering rematch originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Old friends will become enemies Tuesday night at Moda Center.

The Celtics are in Portland to take on the Trail Blazers and big man Enes Kanter, who will play his first game against Boston since he was traded from the C's in November.

The gregarious Kanter developed some close friendships during the 2019-20 season with the Celtics and still keeps in touch with several of his ex-teammates. Not surprisingly, that communication includes plenty of banter.

"Whenever their game is on, I turn it on and try to watch it," Kanter told our Chris Forsberg during a special guest appearance on NBC Sports Boston's Celtics Talk Podcast. "If they make a mistake, I text them and make fun of them and stuff."

A recent target of Kanter's trash talk was 7-foot-5 big man Tacko Fall, whose phone buzzed right after he saw some late-game action last week.

"Tacko had really nice post moves, I think it was like a week ago, and I texted him immediately and was like, 'You trying to be like me?'" Kanter recalled.

Kanter's former teammates aren't afraid to give it back to the big man, though. Kanter also shared a recent text conversation he had with Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown, who's champing at the bit to get Kanter in a mismatch on offense.

"I texted Jaylen Brown yesterday and I said, 'You better not put me in the pick and roll, man,' and Jaylen was like, 'You know I certainly will, and then iso,'" Kanter said. "And I was like, 'Come on, man!'"

Kanter is two games removed from the best game of his career, a 24-point, 30-rebound effort against the Detroit Pistons. But the 28-year-old won't be focused on stats when the Celtics come to town Tuesday night.

"All I care about is trash-talking with them," Kanter said. "I cannot wait to just see Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum and Kemba (Walker) just trash-talking.

" ... I better not get dunked on. If I get dunked on, they're going to be talking about that the whole summer. ... That's my main focus right now: Not getting dunked by Jaylen or Jayson. Because if I do, it's over."

Sounds like a challenge to Brown and Tatum, who are playing exceptional basketball of late to help the Celtics win four of their last five.

