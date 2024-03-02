Man killed after 2 tractor-trailers crash, land in pond off in Conn.

An Enfield man has died after two tractor-trailers landed in a pond off of Interstate 84 on the Ashford-Union line after colliding on Thursday morning.

The trucks were traveling on I-84 East just before 2 a.m. when the crash happened.

After the crash, both trucks went into Morey Pond and were partially submerged in the water.

Troopers said 45-year-old Carlos Vega, of Enfield, died of his injuries. The other driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

I-84 East was closed for several hours. The highway has since fully reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact Tpr. Jamaitus #586 at (860) 896-3200. The investigation is ongoing.