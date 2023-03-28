Enter for a Chance to Win a Tommy Heinsohn Signed Basketball!

Follow @nbc10boston on Instagram to enter for a chance to win a Tommy Heinsohn autographed basketball!

Sweepstakes dates: March 28, 2023-April 9, 2023

Click the following link to enter: https://ul.ink/1BKEW

Tommy Heinsohn Autographed Basketball Sweepstakes

Official Rules

March 28, 2023 – April 9, 2023

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void outside the NBC Sports Boston (“NSBO”) Geographic Viewing Area and the WBTS Geographic Viewing Area (defined below) and where prohibited. The Tommy Heinsohn Autographed Basketball Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on March 28, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. ET and end on April 9, 2023 at 11:59 P.M. ET (“Sweepstakes Period”). All times in the Sweepstakes refer to Eastern Time (“ET”). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries (as defined below) received. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in one (1) of the states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island or Vermont (“WBTS Geographic Viewing Area”) or (a) Massachusetts, (b) Rhode Island, New Hampshire or Maine within a one hundred fifty (150) mile radius of Boston, Massachusetts, or (c) Connecticut within a seventy-five (75) mile radius of Boston, Massachusetts (“NSBO Geographic Viewing Area”) and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period. Officers, directors, and employees of Sweepstakes Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities, as referenced herein, shall include SportsChannel New England LLC d/b/a NBC Sports Boston, WBTS, both located at 189 B Street, Needham Heights, MA, 02494 and NBCUniversal Media, LLC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 ( collectively, "Sponsors"), and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and their administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Sweepstakes.

TO ENTER: To enter the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes Period, visit one of the following websites: a) www.nbcboston.com/tommy or b) www.nbcsportsboston.com/tommy (the “Website”, collectively the “Websites”), click on the Sweepstakes link, and follow the provided instructions to complete and thereafter submit the entry form, which includes your full name, email address, telephone number, and ZIP code. Then, use your personal Instagram account to visit the NBC 10 Boston Instagram account located at https://www.instagram.com/nbc10boston/ (the “Page”) and click the “follow” button to follow @nbc10boston (the “Entry”). If you are already a follower of such Instagram account, please submit the entry form at the Website. An Instagram account is required to enter the Sweepstakes. If you do not already have an Instagram account, you can go to https://www.instagram.com to create a free Instagram account. If your Instagram account is set to the “Posts are Private” setting, your Entry may be disqualified and rejected as ineligible for consideration in the Sweepstakes. You must follow @nbc10boston throughout the Sweepstakes Period and for at least fifteen (15) days thereafter (for potential notification purposes) to participate in the Sweepstakes and be eligible to win. You may unfollow @nbc10boston after the fifteen (15) day notification period.

Other ways to access the Website:

You can also access the Website by visiting the Page and following the provided instructions during the Sweepstakes Period.

You can also access the Website by scanning the QR code printed on a Cheer Card during the Sweepstakes Period that is given out at the Celtics game, taking place at the TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, MA 02114 on March 31, 2023.

You can also access the Website by clicking on the entry link displayed on a web banner that is being displayed during the Sweepstakes Period.

You can also access the Website by scanning the QR code being displayed on WBTS and NSBO during the Sweepstakes Period.

If you choose to submit your Entry via your web-enabled mobile device, data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities. All Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged.

Limit one (1) Entry per person during the Sweepstakes Period. Multiple Entries received from any person beyond this limit will void all such additional Entries. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means or by any means that subverts the entry process will be disqualified. Entries must be received before April 9, 2023 at 11:59 P.M.ET to be eligible for the Sweepstakes. Sponsors' computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Sweepstakes.Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, fraudulent, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the email address or Instagram account, as applicable, used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. “Authorized account holder” of an email address is defined as the person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the email address submitted at the time of Entry. “Authorized account holder” of an Instagram account is defined as the person assigned to the account by . Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant’s name, Instagram username, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

PRIVACY: Entrants will have the opportunity to receive information from Sponsors and selected partners by checking the appropriate box(es). If, at any time, you no longer wish to receive materials from Sponsors or our partners, please go to our privacy policy, located at https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy, or the applicable partner’s privacy policy and follow the procedures indicated. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: On or about April 10, 2023, five (5) potential winners (collectively, "Winners", each a “Winner”) will be selected in a random drawing by representatives of Sponsors from all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsors will make two (2) attempts to notify potential Winners at the phone number and/or email address submitted at the time of Entry. Sponsors may share each potential Winner’s name and contact information with Sweepstakes Entities and/or, as applicable, if necessary.Potential Winner(s) may be required to execute and retu