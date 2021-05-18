ESPN Announces When Tom Brady Documentary Will Debut in 2021

ESPN announces when Tom Brady doc will debut in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tom Brady's legendary NFL career isn't even over yet and there's already a multi-episode ESPN documentary coming out that will highlight each of his Super Bowl appearances to date.

ESPN announced last May that it was making a doc titled, "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady."

On Tuesday, the network announced that the first episode of the documentary will premiere in November of this year on ESPN+.

Here's more from ESPN's press release:

"After 21 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady will share a personal first-hand account of his ten Super Bowl appearances. In a groundbreaking new series coming to ESPN+, Tom deconstructs the milestones of his legendary career, mining the psychological and emotional terrain of each victory and defeat. Each episode focuses on a single Super Bowl appearance and centers not just on the pivotal moments, but everything that leads to them, illustrating the series of small steps that seem insignificant at the time, but when reflected upon, show the distance traveled."

Brady has played in more Super Bowl games (10) and won more Super Bowl titles (seven) and Super Bowl MVPs (five) than any player in league history.

Tom Brady tossed the Vince Lombardi Trophy from his boat, over the water to Rob Gronkowski’s boat, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl 55 victory with a boat parade.

His latest championship came during the 2020 season when the 43-year-old quarterback helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Lombardi Trophy in his first season with the franchise. The first nine Super Bowl appearances of his career came with the New England Patriots.

Brady and the Buccaneers are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl again during the 2021 season. If the Bucs do repeat as champs, ESPN might have to add another episode to this documentary at some point.