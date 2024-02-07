ESPN will launch its flagship direct-to-consumer service in the fall of 2025

ESPN will launch its flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service in the fall of 2025, Disney CEO Bob Iger said Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after Disney said ESPN's linear network will be available in a skinny sports bundle offering, along with networks from Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox, in a new joint venture that debuts in the fall of 2024.

ESPN didn't announce a price for the service.

The service will include all of ESPN's programming and feature new personalization and integration with ESPN's fantasy platforms and ESPN Bet.

The date of this launch has been long anticipated by the sports media world, although the news is somewhat muted by Disney's announcement that ESPN will be available in a new sports bundle this fall. The direct-to-consumer service would have been the first time non-cable subscribers could access ESPN outside of the traditional cable bundle.

Now, the yet-to-be-named joint venture from Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery will take over that role.

ESPN didn't announce a price for the flagship direct-to-consumer service. Disney already has a sports streaming service in ESPN+, which ended the quarter with 25.2 million subscribers, down from 26 million a quarter ago. ESPN+ only has some of ESPN's content and doesn't include the network's most popular live sports, including the full suite of Monday Night Football.

