Essential Tips to Help Your New College Student –and You– Master the Milestone

From back-to-school shopping to packing up the car, preparing to go back to college can be overwhelming and scary for many students --and their families.

Thankfully, there are many resources you can use to set your kids up for success as they leave the nest, and help calm your fears.

Cynthia Muchnick and Jenn Curtis authors of The Parent Compass stopped by The Hub Today .

They say it's not about buying the best gadgets and the fanciest tools.

Muchnick and Curtis stress that it's much more important to arm your student with basic life skills such as budgeting, maintaining their health, and healthy relationships.

For more pieces of advice, watch their full interview above.

