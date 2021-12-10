Essex County Correctional Officer Dies of COVID-19

A 37-year-old Essex County Sheriff's Department correctional officer has died of COVID-19.

Anthony Pasquarello, of Saugus, died Thursday of complications from COVID-19, the sheriff's department announced Friday morning. He was a 15-year department veteran.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He leaves behind a 6-year-old son, a fiancée, his parents, two sisters and several aunts and uncles.

“Officer Pasquarello was a courageous, dedicated member of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department who served with great distinction, and we are simply devastated by his passing. His service to our Department, as well as the good people of Essex County, will always be honored and remembered,” Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said. “We pray for his family during this very difficult time, as well as for his brothers and sisters at the Essex County Sheriff’s Department who are in great mourning over his passing.”

Pasquarello's body was scheduled to be escorted from the Lahey Clinic in Burlington to the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield at 10 a.m. Friday by the sheriff's department, state police and local police departments.

A candlelight vigil will be held in his honor at 4 p.m. at the Essex County Jail and House of Corrections in Middleton.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced at a later date.