Essex Seafood Reopens After Being Hit by Fire Last Spring

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A beloved North Shore seafood shack that was destroyed in a fire last year is back in business.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Essex Seafood on Route 133 in Essex has reopened, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:

We just had a 2 day soft open to appreciate the firefighters who responded to our fire last year, contractors and others who helped rebuild our new restaurant. Thank you again to all! WE ARE NOW OFFICIALLY OPEN FOR CUSTOMERS! We can't wait for everyone to see the new restaurant and enjoy some great food!

Essex Seafood sustained major damage in a two-alarm blaze that started after they closed for the night last Mother's Day, with the damage being so extensive that the structure had to be torn down. It is one of several iconic clam shacks along Route 133 in Essex and Ipswich, including such spots as J. T. Farnham's, Woodman's, and the Clam Box.

The address for Essex Seafood is 143 Eastern Avenue (Route 133), Essex, MA, 01929.

[Earlier Article]

Essex Seafood Heavily Damaged in Two-Alarm Fire

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)