Evacuation issued for part of Bozrah, Conn. after partial dam failure

An evacuation has been issued in part of Bozrah after a partial dam break on Wednesday morning.

The state Department of Emergency Management & Homeland Security said that it has issued a wireless emergency alert as a precaution at the request of the town for the evacuation of Stockhouse Road due to the incident at the Fitchville Pond Dam.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning until 10:45 a.m. because of the potential failure of the Fitchville Pond Dam.

And Norwich Public Utilities has taken its Bean Hill Substation offline “to avoid potentially catastrophic damage” to the infrastructure.

That has caused around 5,000 power outages.

