Homes Evacuated After Gas Leak in Georgetown

Homes were being evacuated in Georgetown, Massachusetts, after a gas leak on Friday morning.

Georgetown police responded to the area of Searle and Tenney streets for a ruptured gas main around 7:30 a.m. National Grid was at the scene and authorities said the utility had secured the leak and were working to repair it.

It was not immediately clear when the repairs would be complete.

Police said they were going door to door to evacuate residents.

Tenney Street is blocked between East Main Street and Marlboro Road.

No further information was immediately available.