Evan Fournier Available to Make C's Debut vs. Pelicans; Jaylen Brown Out

Jaylen Brown out vs. Pelicans; Evan Fournier's status TBD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Fans will return to TD Garden on Monday to watch the Celtics for the first time in over a year, but they'll have to wait to see Jaylen Brown.

The All-Star guard is out for Boston's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans due to a hip contusion, the team announced Monday.

Brown dropped 25 points over 30 minutes in Boston's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday and is averaging 24.5 points per game, so the C's will need to pick up the scoring slack in his absence.

Meanwhile, Evan Fournier has been upgraded to "available" and is set to make his Celtics debut, per the team.

The Celtics newcomer missed his first two games with Boston since arriving Thursday via trade from the Orlando Magic and is listed as questionable Monday due to health and safety protocols.

Big man Tristan Thompson also is set to miss his ninth consecutive game while in health and safety protocols.

Here's the Celtics' full injury report for their clash with Zion Williamson and the Pelicans, which tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET with NBC Sports Boston's coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET with "Celtics Pregame Live."

Out

Jaylen Brown (left hip contusion)

Semi Ojeleye (left side strain)

Tristan Thompson (Health & Safety Protocols)

Romeo Langford (Health & Safety Protocols)

Questionable

Evan Fournier (Health & Safety Protocols)