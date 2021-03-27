Evan Fournier Debut for Celtics Delayed for Health & Safety Protocols

Celtics injury report: Fournier won't make C's debut vs. Thunder originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Newly acquired guard Evan Fournier will not be making his Boston Celtics debut Saturday night.

The Celtics acquired Fournier in a deal with the Orlando Magic before Thursday afternoon's NBA trade deadline. The cost to acquire the 28-year-old veteran was guard Jeff Teague and two second-round draft picks.

Fournier will miss Saturday night's road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to health and safety protocols, the C's announced this afternoon.

Here's the full injury report:

Evan Fournier (health and safety protocols) - OUT

Romeo Langford (health and safety protocols) - OUT

Tristan Thompson (health and safety protocols) - OUT

Semi Ojeleye (left side strain) - OUT

Kemba Walker (left knee injury management) - OUT

Boston's young perimeter players should get plenty of run against the Thunder with both Walker and Fournier out of the lineup. It could be a great opportunity for rookies Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith.

Third-year center Robert Williams likely will start again with Tristan Thompson still unavailable. Williams started at center in Friday night's win over the Milwaukee Bucks and stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, nine rebounds, six assists, five blocks and two steals.

After the Celtics play the Thunder in OKC, they will return to Boston for a seven-game homestand at TD Garden beginning Monday night versus the New Orleans Pelicans.