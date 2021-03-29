Evan Fournier Makes NBA History With Rough Celtics Debut

Fournier makes NBA history with rough C's debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There haven't been many debuts worse than Evan Fournier's first game as a Boston Celtic on Monday night.

To say the former Orlando Magic forward struggled to find his shot vs. the New Orleans Pelicans would be an understatement. He went 0-for-10 (0-for-5 from 3) and finished with a goose egg in the points column.

According to Boston Sports Info on Twitter, that makes Fournier the first player in NBA history with those numbers in the first game with a franchise.

As rough as Fournier's C's debut was, there's no reason to believe those struggles will continue. The 28-year-old was brought to Boston to be another scoring option to complement Celtics stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker. He entered Monday night's action averaging a career-high 19.7 points per game.

Head coach Brad Stevens certainly isn't worried about Fournier going forward.

Brad Stevens says he went over to Evan Fournier's locker and told him that this rough first performance will be "only a small blip of his time here" in Boston. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) March 30, 2021

Fournier will look to redeem himself Wednesday night when the Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks.