celtics

Evan Fournier Makes NBA History With Rough Celtics Debut

There haven't been many debuts worse than Evan Fournier's first game as a Boston Celtic on Monday night.

By Justin Leger

Fournier makes NBA history with rough C's debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There haven't been many debuts worse than Evan Fournier's first game as a Boston Celtic on Monday night.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 11 hours ago

‘Right Now, I'm Scared': CDC Chief Warns of ‘Impending Doom' as Virus Cases Rise

Minnesota 20 hours ago

Jurors Shown Video at Ex-Cop Chauvin's Trial in George Floyd Death

To say the former Orlando Magic forward struggled to find his shot vs. the New Orleans Pelicans would be an understatement. He went 0-for-10 (0-for-5 from 3) and finished with a goose egg in the points column.

According to Boston Sports Info on Twitter, that makes Fournier the first player in NBA history with those numbers in the first game with a franchise.

Fournier has his worst game of season in C's debut

Yikes.

As rough as Fournier's C's debut was, there's no reason to believe those struggles will continue. The 28-year-old was brought to Boston to be another scoring option to complement Celtics stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker. He entered Monday night's action averaging a career-high 19.7 points per game.

Head coach Brad Stevens certainly isn't worried about Fournier going forward.

Fournier will look to redeem himself Wednesday night when the Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

celticsBostonnbaBoston Celtics
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us