Ever Eaten a ‘Croffle' Before? Here's Where You Can Get One in the Boston Area

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new cafe that offers a twist on two popular breakfast items has opened a few miles west of Boston.

According to both an article from the Boston Business Journal and a page within the Simon site, Glazed Bytes is now open on the upper level of The Shops At Chestnut Hill, with the place featuring "croffles," or a mix of croissants and waffles. The menu for the eatery shows both sweet and savory croffles, with the former including ice cream and sauce and the latter including melted cheese and toppings such as bacon and pepperoni, while pasta salads, sandwiches, and coffee and tea are also available.

The website for Glazed Bytes can be found at https://www.glazedbytes.com/