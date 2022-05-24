‘Every Parent's Worst Nightmare': New England Lawmakers React to Texas School Shooting

New England lawmakers were quick to react as the word spread Tuesday afternoon that 14 children and a teacher were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
“We can’t allow our children to grow up in a country that allows this to happen again and again,” Assistant Speaker of the House Katherine Clark of Massachusetts said.
“No school, parent, or community should experience this kind of horrific grief or live in fear of a gun massacre. I am heartbroken for those lost and sickened that no place is safe from gun violence in America,” Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree said.
“There are still many questions abut the latest school shooting,” Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton said. “What is clear is that it is too easy for the wrong people to get guns and commit murder. We have to stop this. There is much more we can do … and we must.”
Below is more reaction from local lawmakers and governors: