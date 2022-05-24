‘Every Parent's Worst Nightmare': New England Lawmakers React to Texas School Shooting





New England lawmakers were quick to react as the word spread Tuesday afternoon that 14 children and a teacher were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“We can’t allow our children to grow up in a country that allows this to happen again and again,” Assistant Speaker of the House Katherine Clark of Massachusetts said.

“No school, parent, or community should experience this kind of horrific grief or live in fear of a gun massacre. I am heartbroken for those lost and sickened that no place is safe from gun violence in America,” Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree said.

“There are still many questions abut the latest school shooting,” Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton said. “What is clear is that it is too easy for the wrong people to get guns and commit murder. We have to stop this. There is much more we can do … and we must.”

Below is more reaction from local lawmakers and governors:

I can't find the words for the horror and pain affected families must be experiencing. My thoughts are with them and the Uvalde community. The mass shootings status quo in America cannot stand. We need common sense gun laws now. https://t.co/IAddpyY4Nh — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) May 24, 2022

My heart breaks as I re-live the shock & grief of Sandy Hook ten years ago, knowing the infinite pain that will hit these families in Texas. This senseless violence will stop only when Congress matches thoughts & prayers with action. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) May 24, 2022

I am praying for the children, their families, and the Uvalde community.



We owe it to our kids, families, and survivors to take action. pic.twitter.com/hMpfPIBUIA — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) May 24, 2022

Like people across Maine, my heart is broken by the horrific news out of Texas. My prayers are with the families and loved ones of the innocent young children and the teacher senselessly taken from us and those injured. 1/ — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) May 24, 2022

The people of Maine share in the tremendous grief felt by the people of Texas on this tragic day. 2/2 — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) May 24, 2022

We are sickened and heartbroken for the victims of today’s tragic shooting in Texas. These lives were senselessly taken. Our nation must come together and do everything we can to end these horrific acts of violence in our schools and our communities. Enough is enough. — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) May 24, 2022

Oh my god. I’m shaking. I’m just shaking all over. With fear. With anger. With resolve. https://t.co/Pt9u86KtJs — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 24, 2022

There are no words that appropriately capture what has happened in Uvalde.



In the United States of America, it's unconscionable that students and teachers are gunned down in their schools.



It is a sin that we allow it to happen, over and over again. — Jim Langevin (@JimLangevin) May 24, 2022