Everything You Need to Know About First Night Boston 2020

First Night Boston is a huge celebration with ice sculptures, musical acts, fireworks displays and much more.

The events begin at 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 31. From 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., First Night Boston will be broadcast live on NECN. It will be broadcast live on NBC10 Boston from 6 to 8 p.m. and again from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Telemundo Boston will broadcast First Night Boston live from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

First Night Boston will also be live on NBC10Boston.com and necn.com and in the free NBC10 Boston and necn apps from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and on TelemundoNuevaInglaterra.com and the free Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra app from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

First Night First Day 2020 is free and open to all.

Entertainment and special attractions will be focused in Copley Square, with local artists and musical performances spanning different cultures and fantastic ice sculptures.

The full events schedule is available here, including performances by Maddi Ryan, Daniel Laurent, Najee Janey, Sons of Levin and headline act Single by Sunday.

The Skating Club of Boston will put on a Skating Spectacular at the Boston Common Frog Pond at 5:30 p.m., featuring local Boston skaters and a very special guest star.

The People's Procession will be held at 6 p.m. from Copley Square to Boston Common, followed by a Family Fireworks display at 7. Before midnight, there will be a "Copley Countdown" with live music followed by a pyrotechnics show to ring in the New Year. There will also be midnight fireworks over Boston Harbor.

Road closures: Dartmouth Street in Boston’s Back Bay will close to vehicular traffic between St. James Ave. and Boylston Street from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, until 1 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Boylston Street between Ring Road (near Dartmouth Street) and Charles Street will close to vehicular traffic on Dec. 31 from approximately 4 to 8 p.m. Charles Street between Boylston Street and Beacon Street will be closed to traffic on Dec. 31 from approximately 5-8 p.m.

Parking: First Night does not have specified event garages, however the following are close by: Clarendon Garage at 100 Clarendon St., Copley Place, Prudential Center, and Boston Common Garage. Street parking is available on some streets, but extremely limited. If parking on area streets, please obey area signs as several parking bans and restrictions will be in place.

Public transportation: Copley Square can be reached by taking the MBTA subway or commuter rail. The following stops are all within a 20-minute walk from Copley Square:

• Green Line: Copley Square Station

• Orange Line: Back Bay Station

• Red Line: Park Street Station

All MBTA services will be free between 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and continue until 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Subway lines will begin Dec. 31 on a weekend schedule, and then increase to rush-hour frequency by 3 p.m. Service will continue through 2 a.m. and then resume on New Year’s Day, following a Sunday schedule.

MBTA Commuter Rail trains will operate on a weekday schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and provide late-night service to all stations. On Wednesday, Jan. 1, the MBTA Commuter Rail will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Buses, ferries, and the RIDE will operation on a weekday schedule on Dec. 31. Buses and the RIDE will use a Sunday schedule for Jan. 1, while all ferry services will be suspended for the day.

To plan your trip, visit www.mbta.com.

For any additional questions, email info@firstnightboston.org.